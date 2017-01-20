Nas Launched Black History Month Collection For His HSTRY Brand

Nas admitted that he used to “cringe when Black History Month came around” but now he has found a way to try to “turn things around” while “instilling positivity”. Nas has launched a new Black History Month collection under his HSTRY line with a portion of the proceeds going to the National Black Child Development Institute. The new collection features dashikis, t-shirts, sweatshirts and hats with pro-black messages.

Nas says about the collection that it’s about “being Black in a loud and fun way. Taking a much-needed moment to be proud of the achievements we have made, our colorful culture, black royalty and excellence from the past, present, and future.”

The collection is available now! Details here.