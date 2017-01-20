Winning Weekend: Win Midas Bluetooth Headphones From Viceland

January 20, 2017 10:00 AM

noisey s2 500x500 Winning Weekend: Win Midas Bluetooth Headphones From Viceland

This weekend, Hot 93.7 is making some NOISE with your chance to win an exclusive pair of Midas Bluetooth Headphones courtesy of  NOISEY Season 2 on VICELAND.

VICELAND, the new TV channel from VICE, has a new music show called NOISEY that gives you a first-hand look at some of the most important music scenes happening right now.

Todat they are in Music City, and it’s all Nashville and the rise of “HICK HOP” AKA Country Rap. Featuring Jason Aldean, Dierks Bently, and more.

Listen for your chance to call-in all day this Saturday and Sunday.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of Midas Bluetooth Headphones courtesy of VICELAND!

Watch NOISEY at 10pm/9c only on VICELAND. Find your channel at VICELAND.com, and listen for your chance to win only on HOT 93.7!!!

