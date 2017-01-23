21 Savage Accused Of Supporting Rape Culture

January 23, 2017 9:36 AM By Melissa Lopez

21 Savage is getting heat on Twitter after he posted a tweet about how he thought women should treat him. In the post the rapper said “I work hard so I feel like the ladies supposed to fuck me and let me do my thing. It’s mandatory you please me for all this hard work.” Twitter users began asking him if he supports rape culture as a result of that post.

21 later responded to the accusations saying, “Everything I say y’all try and twist it.” He explained what he meant by saying, “A real b**** should see how hard a real n**** is working and want to give him Lee way and not try and make him commit or tie him down.” He clarified that he is “nice to women.” He has since deleted the tweets.

Details here.

