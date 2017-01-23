Big Sean Explains The Concept Behind ‘I Decided’ On Jimmy Fallon

Big Sean was on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and talked about the concept behind his upcoming album ‘I Decided’, the cover art and the first time he met Kanye West. Sean explained that ““the story of the album is: imagine you went through life and you made all the wrong decisions your whole life,” so he says that the album is “basically a chance of like having that wisdom of an old man while you’re young and going through life and figuring it out.”
He also explained that the cover shows a younger and older version of himself saying, “I realized my whole life changed when I decided I feel like life is about making the right decisions at any point. Or the wrong decisions.” Watch below.