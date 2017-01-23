Chris Brown Claps Back at Aziz Ansari Over Donald Trump Comparison

January 23, 2017 1:56 PM
Filed Under: Aziz Ansari, Chris Brown, Donald Trump

By Amanda Wicks

Chris Brown isn’t too happy with the joke Aziz Ansari said about him while hosting Saturday Night Live on January 21st.

Related: Mike Tyson Drops Full Soulja Boy Diss Track ‘If You Show Up’

In his opening monologue, Ansari said Donald Trump was “the Chris Brown of politics,” because supporters seem willing to overlook his past bad behavior in the hopes that he’ll accomplish most of what he promised. “I don’t know about that other stuff, I just like the dancing and the music, I don’t condone the extracurriculars,” Ansari said, imitating Brown’s fans.

Brown posted a video clip of Ansari’s joke, writing “F— NO!!!!!! Somebody tell ALADDIN HOP OFF MY D—!” in the caption. But he didn’t stop there. The Shade Room captured Snapchat videos of Brown sighing that he couldn’t catch a break. “I swear I’m moving,” he said. 

If Brown wants to start a beef with Ansari, he’ll have to add it to the list. Brown has been busy preparing for his celebrity boxing match with Soulja Boy after the two beefed earlier in January.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

WIN A TRIP TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT™!
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live