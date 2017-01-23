Jaden Smith And Shia LaBeouf Launch Anti Trump Live Stream In New York

January 23, 2017 8:27 AM By Melissa Lopez

Jaden Smith and Shia LaBeouf launched an anti-Trump live stream on Inauguration day at 9 am. The stream will run 24 hours a day 7 days week for the duration of Trump’s presidency. The stream launched with Jaden Smith standing alone chanting “he will not divide us”. Crowds began to grow as people passing by stopped and joined him, eventually gather a large group of people chanting and dancing throughout the day. Jaden chanted for the first 5 hours of the stream but crowds stayed all day with people stopping by at different times all night.

The live stream is set up in front of New York’s Museum of the Moving Image. They are encouraging people to stop by anytime during the next 4 years on the Hewillnotdivide.us site. More info here.

