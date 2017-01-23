Keke Palmer v. Trey Songz? How?

Trey Songz and Fabolous dropped a mixtape “Trappy New Year” and released a video for the song “Pick up the phone” and Keke Palmer is mad that she’s in it, says they used her likeness without her permission. She says that she was at Trey’s party the day the shot the video. Drinks flowed and they asked her if she would be in the video but she wasn’t sober enough to make a business decision. But she showed up in the video anyway. She goes off and says “Just cause you give someone food and alcohol and throw in a little sexual intimidation doesn’t mean they will buckle. Yet, you still disrepected me as a young woman, whom you’ve known since she was 12…”

Personally I think this is a reach. I agree with her image being used without permission, that should have been discussed. But if they’re friends the way he thought, he probably didn’t think that millisecond of time she was actually in the video was a big deal. Check it out below. Do you think Keke is overreacting?