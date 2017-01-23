Mannie Fresh Says T.I.’s ‘Top Back’ Was Supposed To Be For Juvenile

January 23, 2017 10:01 AM By Melissa Lopez

In an interview last month Mannie Fresh shared that he originally made the beat for T.I.’s ‘Top Back’ for Juvenile. Fresh said that at the time they were trying to revive Juvenile’s career but he didn’t like the song. He admitted that when Juvenile rejected the song his feelings were a little hurt. T.I. had done the hook for the song already and was in the studio when Juvenile said he didn’t like it. According to Fresh on the intro when T.I. says “I’ma show these n****s what to do with one of your beats,” he was referring to Juvenile.

He also talked about how he tried to get T.I. signed to Cash Money when he was younger but that Baby and Slim didn’t think he was a star. Fresh thinks that another reason they didn’t want to sign him was because he was from Atlanta.

The interview was pretty in-depth and he really opened up about what was going on behind the scenes. Check out the interview below.

