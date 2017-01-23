Win Tickets To See Jeezy Live

January 23, 2017 4:12 AM By Jenny Boom Boom

Jeezy is coming to the Dome at Oakdale this March, and we want you to win tickets.

On Wednesday, March 8th, “The Trap or Die Tour” Tour featuring Jeezy will hit The Dome at Oakdale Theater in Wallingford. Tickets are on sale now at LiveNation.com… but all this week you can win tickets with the Hot Afternoon Crew!

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with Jenny Boom Boom every afternoon.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

