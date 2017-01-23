Win Tickets To The Center Stage Comedy Show

January 23, 2017 3:22 AM By DJ Bigg Mann

The Center Stage Comedy Tour hits the Shubert Theater this March, and we want to send you to see the show.

On March 24th, the Center Stage Comedy Tour featuring Sommore, Arnez J, and Tommy Davidson is coming to the the Shubert Theater in New Haven!

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com, but all this week you can win tickets with DJ Bigg Man!

Listen for your chance to call-in each day this week with DJ Bigg Man.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

