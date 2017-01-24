Soulja Boy Charged With 2 Felonies

Soulja Boy pled not guilty yesterday to possession of an assault weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm, both felonies. The charges stem from his December 15 arrest when police found a Mini Draco AR-15, which is illegal in California, and a Glock 21 in his house. He was also charged with one misdemeanor of receiving stolen property because the Glock 21 was reported stolen from a police car. Since Soulja was already on probation for other firearm charges he was not supposed to be in possession of any firearms.
He is due back in LA court on February 28. Details here.