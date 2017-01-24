Up Next Podcast: Episode 8 – Brand New Situation

Who’s your favorite CT artist? Who’s your favorite Mass artist? Who’s your favorite New York artist? DJ Meechie & Ricky Tan are bringing of #UPNEXT featuring emerging artists from the tri-state area, including Dash Flash, Mob Keems, Lamont Sincere, and more.
Listen to the full podcast now:
This week’s playlist:
- Oswin Benjamin – Summer Nights
- Cohiba – TwentyFourSeven
- Mob Keems – Freak It
- Mr Loud – Brand New
- Kenny V – BOY
- Lex A Mill – That Girl
- FNF – On My Own
- Zoey Dollaz – Bad Tings
- Deucex2 – Rockstar
- Young CEO – Bubble Gum
- Warren Wint – S.O.N
- Moosh And Twist – All Of A Sudden
- Lamont Sincere – Huge Flirt
- Lamont Sincere – 2muh
- Dash Flash – Money Growing
- MoBudda – Dont Bite
- UZOO – Attack
- LogiKIL – K.R.S
- Lee Lee Haxi – Pull Up
- D Chamberz – Im French
- Future Allah – Yank
- Mike Flowz – Daddy
- Albee Al – Pay Me Up Front