Up Next Podcast: Episode 8 – Brand New Situation

January 24, 2017 4:15 PM By DJ Meechie

Who’s your favorite CT artist? Who’s your favorite Mass artist? Who’s your favorite New York artist? DJ Meechie & Ricky Tan are bringing of #UPNEXT featuring emerging artists from the tri-state area, including Dash Flash, Mob Keems, Lamont Sincere, and more.

Listen to the full podcast now:

This week’s playlist:

  1. Oswin Benjamin – Summer Nights
  2. Cohiba – TwentyFourSeven
  3. Mob Keems – Freak It
  4. Mr Loud – Brand New
  5. Kenny V – BOY
  6. Lex A Mill – That Girl
  7. FNF – On My Own
  8. Zoey Dollaz – Bad Tings
  9. Deucex2 – Rockstar
  10. Young CEO – Bubble Gum
  11. Warren Wint – S.O.N
  12. Moosh And Twist – All Of A Sudden
  13. Lamont Sincere – Huge Flirt
  14. Lamont Sincere – 2muh
  15. Dash Flash – Money Growing
  16. MoBudda – Dont Bite
  17. UZOO – Attack
  18. LogiKIL – K.R.S
  19. Lee Lee Haxi – Pull Up
  20. D Chamberz – Im French
  21. Future Allah – Yank
  22. Mike Flowz – Daddy
  23. Albee Al – Pay Me Up Front
