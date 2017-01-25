Georgia Tech Will Offer A Class On Outkast And Trap Music

January 25, 2017 9:08 AM By Melissa Lopez

Georgis Tech is offering a new class to its students for the spring 2017 semester called ‘Exploring the Lyrics of Outkast and Trap Music to Explore Social Justice.’ The professor of the class is Dr. Jocelyn Wilson who has studied at Harvard and Virginia Tech, an Emmy-nominated documentary producer and appeared on VH1’s ‘The Untold Story of Atlanta’s Rise In The Rap Game’.

The students will study the evolution of trap music, “the Outkast imagination” and will touch on big names such as Tupac, Lauryn Hill and Public Enemy. Dr. Wilson says that the class will allow students to “explore trap as an ideology of self-determination, social justice, and civic engagement.”

