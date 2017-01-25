Tiny Says She Wants T.I. To Come Back To Her

Tiny was live streaming yesterday when it sounded like she was extending an olive branch to T.I. In the video, she says that T.I. needs to come back to her and that she is where she is “‘possed to be at.” It sounds like she would be open to a reconciliation but also like he may now be the one more in favor of the divorce.

Tiny filed for divorce in December with T.I. seeming like he was trying to medn things with his wife. But the way the video sounds maybe he has had a change of heart. Watch below. What do you think?