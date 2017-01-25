#UpNext: Teww Talez – “Ride” (Official Video)

January 25, 2017 8:21 PM By Ricky Tan

Connecticut is not a state to be slept on, especially within the last few years.  Nothing but hidden gems of talent spread all across a state which ironically seems to have no identifiable sound.

Here below we have Teww Talez a versatile emcee by way of Enfield, CT.

Switching up flows, styles, lyrical content all in the blink of an eye this young spitter is making his mark across the Tri-state.  His latest offering entitled “Ride” has been spinning consistently on the radio the last few weekends gaining the attention of hip hop fans everywhere.

Check out the official music video below and be sure to here it on the radio here on Hot 93.7!

Be sure to find Teww Talez on Instagram @ThatNuYorkPlayer_Music

 

