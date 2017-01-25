World Star Hip Hop Creator Found Dead

January 25, 2017 11:29 AM By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: World Star Hip Hop

Lee ‘Q’ O’Denat, founder and CEO of World Star Hip Hop was found dead at 43.  According to TMZ, he allegedly died in his sleep.  There’s another rumor that he had heart problems, but nothing has been confirmed and although the autopsy was done Tuesday night the results have not been published yet.  His death was sudden and shocking.  He posted to his Instagram literally an hour before the announcement came out that he died.

Your Whole Life Gets Transformed…. 🙌🏾 #NeverStopGrowing #GetBetter #DoBetter #Hope

A photo posted by Lee "Q" (@qworldstar) on

 

Not sure if it was him or a staffer because there’s been another post since he passed.

He’ll undoubtedly be missed.  His contribution to Hip Hop has been going 12 years strong and it will continue prospering in his absence.

 

More from Brittany Jay
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

WIN A TRIP TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT™!
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live