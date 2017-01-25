World Star Hip Hop Creator Found Dead

Lee ‘Q’ O’Denat, founder and CEO of World Star Hip Hop was found dead at 43. According to TMZ, he allegedly died in his sleep. There’s another rumor that he had heart problems, but nothing has been confirmed and although the autopsy was done Tuesday night the results have not been published yet. His death was sudden and shocking. He posted to his Instagram literally an hour before the announcement came out that he died.

Your Whole Life Gets Transformed…. 🙌🏾 #NeverStopGrowing #GetBetter #DoBetter #Hope A photo posted by Lee "Q" (@qworldstar) on Jan 24, 2017 at 9:58am PST

Not sure if it was him or a staffer because there’s been another post since he passed.

He’ll undoubtedly be missed. His contribution to Hip Hop has been going 12 years strong and it will continue prospering in his absence.