Big Sean Raises $100,000 to Help the People in Flint

January 26, 2017 1:47 PM By Brittany Jay
When the hashtags and protests are no longer a hot topic, it’s time to take action.  Big Sean put his money where his mouth is and raised $100,000 to help the people of Flint through the water crisis.  “I just know it’s not even close to being over.  In that situation, I feel like it’s not a natural disaster.  It’s something that should’ve been preveneted and could’ve been prevented, so it’s just disgusting to think about the damages that these families and even kids have to go through with the lead poisoning.”

This issue hits home for Sean specifically because he’s from Michigan and his mom suffered from health issues that stemmed from the contamination in the water.

