Up Next Podcast: Episode 9 – So Presidential

January 26, 2017 6:12 PM

It’s Inauguration Day, and DJ Meechie & G. Money da Prince are #UPNEXT featuring emerging artists from the tri-state area, including Prestige, ANoyd, Lamont Sincere, and more.

Listen to the full podcast now:

This week’s playlist:

  1. Albee Al – Pay Me Up Front
  2. Drip Boi – Drama Free
  3. Royal – Renegade
  4. Lamont Sincere – Huge Flirt
  5. Jef Jon Sin – Instinct
  6. Rikki Woodlin – Lonely
  7. ManuiLL – Be Great
  8. ANoyd – Smile For Me
  9. Anoyd – Bars
  10. ANoyd – Lucky
  11. Range – Ghetto Dance
  12. Young Gwop – Talk About It
  13. Lee Lee Haxi – Pull Up
  14. Lamont Sincere – 2muh
  15. Prestige – Take This From Me
  16. Oswin Benjamin – Summer Nights
  17. Mr. Loud – Brand New
  18. Dash Flash – Money Growing
