Up Next Podcast: Episode 9 – So Presidential

It’s Inauguration Day, and DJ Meechie & G. Money da Prince are #UPNEXT featuring emerging artists from the tri-state area, including Prestige, ANoyd, Lamont Sincere, and more.
Listen to the full podcast now:
This week’s playlist:
- Albee Al – Pay Me Up Front
- Drip Boi – Drama Free
- Royal – Renegade
- Lamont Sincere – Huge Flirt
- Jef Jon Sin – Instinct
- Rikki Woodlin – Lonely
- ManuiLL – Be Great
- ANoyd – Smile For Me
- Anoyd – Bars
- ANoyd – Lucky
- Range – Ghetto Dance
- Young Gwop – Talk About It
- Lee Lee Haxi – Pull Up
- Lamont Sincere – 2muh
- Prestige – Take This From Me
- Oswin Benjamin – Summer Nights
- Mr. Loud – Brand New
- Dash Flash – Money Growing