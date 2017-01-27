Chief Keef Arrested for Assaulting and Robbing Former Producer

"He hit me in the face with an AK-47," the producer said. January 27, 2017 8:03 AM
By Robyn Collins

Chicago rapper Chief Keef has been arrested for robbery and assault after attacking his former producer, Ramsay the Great, this week, reports TMZ.

An obviously beaten Ramsay posted a disturbing video claiming he was robbed and saying “You’re just stupid,” to his assailant.

When the producer learned that Keef was incarcerated he went to Instagram again to share his thoughts.

“It’s real sad to see my black community condone home invasion and armed robbery with a deadly assault…(he) hit me in the face with an AK-47,” Ramsay said, “Now that he’s locked up because he chose to make that stupid decision, come into my house and do that, I’m the bad guy for putting him in jail?…It’s real life you can’t do that.”

Keef and one other person were taken into custody after a search of Keef’s home. A rep for the LAPD acknowledged that two individuals were arrested on charges of home invasion and robbery, although he could not release their names.

Keef released his new mixtape Two Zero One Seven on New Year’s Day.

