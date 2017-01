By Radio.com Staff

Rick Ross has dropped a new music video for “I Think She Like Me,” which features Ty Dolla $ign.

Related: Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Rick Ross Join Skrillex in New Video

The pair chill at the beach and attend a masked ball in the new clip, accompanied of course by a bevy of beautiful women. No word yet on whether the track will appear on Ross’ forthcoming Rather You Than Me.

Check out Ross’ new video on Radio.com. Warning: Explicit lyrics.