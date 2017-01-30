Dirt Report W/ Jenny Boom Boom & DJ Meechie

January 30, 2017 3:14 PM By DJ Meechie

Here is the Dirt Report!!

DJ Meechie can attest, the biggest rule at UConn games is to keep the music clean, because sports are a family affair.  But Snoop Dogg must not have gotten the memo– he rocked an uncensored DJ set at the NHL All-Star Game! He played one of is biggest hit songs, “The Next Episode” but he didn’t bother with the radio edit, so the crowd was treated to pure, unfiltered Snoop Dogg music.  MSNBC commentator Kenny Albert got on to apologize to viewers, because it all went down live on the air.  The network was upset and wanted Snoop to apologize, which Snoop did… sort of.  All he said was ‘My bad’ in a tweet:

(Bryan Steffy/ Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Soulja Boy is stepping up his game before his fight against Chris Brown. He now has Evander Holyfield training him, instead of Floyd Mayweather. Soulja Boy says he got rid of Mayweather because the boxer was too busy to train him, which lead Soulja’s promoter Wack 100 to get ahold of Evander Holyfield.  The rapper pitched himself to Holyfield and convinced him he’s serious about this boxing match, which was enough to get Evander to sign on board.

Mike Tyson is, of course, training Chris Brown… and back in the day Tyson bit off Holyfield’s ear, so it seems like there might be something personal going on now. Soulja talked a lot about knocking out Chris Brown, but Holyfield gave him some advice right out of the gate: Train harder, talk less.

(Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian will never get back much of the jewelry that was stolen from her in Paris, because most of it was melted down.  According to Paris law enforcement officials, one of the thieves in the October robbery confessed that everything but the $4 million ring was melted down, because they felt they couldn’t sell the pieces otherwise.  What they stole had a good value up front– about $1.6 million– but once they melted it down the value dropped to about $30k. That’s crazy!

The $4 million ring is still out there, but nobody has been able to find it.

Fifth Harmony / Sasha Samsonova

Fifth Harmony canceled their singing gig at the NHL All Star Game because Dinah Jane became sick and had to be treated by paramedics. This group has been PLAGUED by one thing after another.  The group was prepping to sing the National Anthem at Saturday’s game when she felt physically ill.  They rushed in paramedics, but Dinah didn’t want to go to the hospital, so she and the rest of the group just left the arena.

