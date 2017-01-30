Rihanna, Sia, John Legend, Others Take Aim at Trump’s Refugee Ban

By Annie Reuter

President Donald Trump’s executive order to ban citizens and refugees from Muslim countries entering the United States has had a ripple effect. Many people are speaking of their outrage to the order on social media, musicians included.

Related: Rihanna Calls Obama Leaving Office ‘Worst Breakup Ever’

Over the weekend when thousands protested at airports throughout the nation, artists including Rihanna, John Legend, Questlove and Arcade Fire’s Win Butler, among others, shared their distaste for Trump on social media.

Meanwhile, Sia and Grimes said that they will be donating money to the ACLU to assist immigrants being subjected to the order and suggested others do the same, offering to match contributions.

help our queer & immigrant friends. send me your donation receipts for the @aclu & I will match up to $100K action.aclu.org/donate-aclu?ms… #RESIST —

sia (@Sia) January 28, 2017

hey, i'll match all donations to CAIR up to $10,000. tweet a screencap of your receipt to me ❤ anything helps ❤ cair.com/donations/gene… —

Grimes (@Grimezsz) January 28, 2017

“Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!” Rihanna shared on her personal Twitter account.

Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!! —

Rihanna (@rihanna) January 29, 2017

I just made a donation to @theIRC to support refugees fleeing war and despair. Join me if you can. help.rescue.org/donate/urgent-… —

John Legend (@johnlegend) January 28, 2017

This is a beautiful story. When we reject Iraqi refugees, we reject Brahim. Shame on America. Shame on Donald Tr… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

John Legend (@johnlegend) January 29, 2017

As someone who has Muslim family living here in the States, this makes no sense. Wtf is going on? 😞 #bridgesnotwalls #resist #muslimban Photo by @_davidbirkin A photo posted by Bat For Lashes (@batforlashes) on Jan 28, 2017 at 5:54pm PST

Steve Jobs father was Syrian and he was adopted in to an American family. This is absolute madness and completely against American interest —

win butler (@DJWindows98) January 29, 2017

History Has Its Eyes On You. Know what is right. Know what is wrong. A photo posted by Questlove Gomez (@questlove) on Jan 28, 2017 at 1:33pm PST

Great. Trump banning immigrants. Guess you better send Melania back too. —

dead mow cinco (@deadmau5) January 28, 2017

this refugee/muslim ban is ridiculous/wrong/heartbreaking/scary/ backwards/hateful and extremely sad. —

CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) January 28, 2017