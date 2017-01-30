Trending Topics W/ DJ Meechie

DJ Khaled, Uber vs Lyft, and Rihanna vs Azealia Banks… here are today’s Trending Topics!

DJ Khaled is making a lot of money right now– SnapChat checks, his Roc Nation partnership, his own line of cocoa butter, Turbo Tax commercials– and he just bought a $9.9 million mansion in Beverly Hills. Seven bedrooms, eleven bathrooms (why do you need more bathrooms than bedrooms, tho??).

The previous owners of the estate were country singer Clint Black, and UK singer Robbie Williams. This place is amazing, and Khaled has earned it. He’s a hard working dude, and he came up through the radio, just like us!

Also, there’s a beef going down now between Uber and Lyft, the transportation apps. The CEO of Uber is siding with Trump over the #MuslimBan, and a lot of people are upset by this. They’re banning Uber, and talking about it on social media thru the hashtag #DeleteUber. And “Uber Everywhere” rapper MadeInTyo– who helped make the app famous– has joined the cause over the weekend. He took to Twitter to side with the Uber boycott, saying “usta uber a lot , not no moeeee” adding “2017 Lyft everywhere.”

usta uber a lot , not no moeeee — TOKYO ✘ (@madeintyo) January 29, 2017

Trump was the topic that sparked a beef between Rihanna and Azealia Banks, too, which apparently resulted in the two leaking each other’s phone numbers! No word if either one has canceled their lines yet, but you can get more details on the story here.