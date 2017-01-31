Are Kanye West, Frank Ocean, and Drake Boycotting the Grammys?

According to TMZ, Kanye, Frank Ocean and Drake will all be missing the Grammys this year. Drake will miss it because of his tour in Europe but Frank and Kanye will be stateside and still not going. In November, we found out the Frank would not be nominated or attending because he didn’t submit his album Blonde or consideration. He said that he believed the whole notion behind the Grammys is dated because it doesn’t represent people who come from where he come from.

While on his Saint Pablo tour, Kanye announced that he wouldn’t go in solidarity if Frank’s album wasn’t nominated. Mind you, Kanye’s won 21 Grammys and is nominated for 8 this year so it would seem unnecessary, like Kanye would actually like the Grammys. However, TMZ further speculated that Kanye always lost when he was up for a Grammy against a white singer, and THAT may be the reason why.