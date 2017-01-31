#Hot937UpNext: Jay Pres & Jus Smith – “Amazin”

January 31, 2017 7:38 AM By DJ Meechie

Harlem rapper, Jay Pres, gives us his first offering for 2017. “Amazin” featuring Jus Smith is a self-produced record that finds Pres telling stories about the lack of opportunities growing up in Harlem, being bullied, learning how to survive in the hood, and more. Long time friend, and fellow rapper, Jus Smith also sheds light on the hardships he’s faced and how just being alive is a blessing. 

On September 19, 2004, Jay & Jus lost their friend, Derek Edwards, to gun violence at the young age of seventeen. And this song was recorded in his memory. 

Twitter: @JayPrezi @_JusSmith

More from DJ Meechie
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

WIN A TRIP TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT™!
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live