Hot937UpNext: Jay Pres & Jus Smith – “Amazin”

Harlem rapper, Jay Pres, gives us his first offering for 2017. “Amazin” featuring Jus Smith is a self-produced record that finds Pres telling stories about the lack of opportunities growing up in Harlem, being bullied, learning how to survive in the hood, and more. Long time friend, and fellow rapper, Jus Smith also sheds light on the hardships he’s faced and how just being alive is a blessing.
On September 19, 2004, Jay & Jus lost their friend, Derek Edwards, to gun violence at the young age of seventeen. And this song was recorded in his memory.
Twitter: @JayPrezi @_JusSmith