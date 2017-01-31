Lebron James Goes off on Charles Barkley

January 31, 2017 12:24 PM By Brittany Jay
Filed Under: LeBron James

Heavy is the head that wears the crown.

Lebron is arguably the best athlete of our time.  Key word: arguably.  With all the love, you’re bound to get some hate and you’d think after 14 years in the game he would be used to it by now.

In light of the Cavs losing to the Mavericks, Charles Barkley made comments about James’ requests to bring in more players, saying that they were inappropriate and “whiny”.  This isn’t the worst thing that’s ever been said about Lebron, but I guess enough was enough and Bron Bron went OFF!

“I’m not going to let him disrespect my legacy like that,” James told ESPN. “I’m not the one who threw somebody through a window.  I never spit on a kid. I never had unpaid debt in Las Vegas. I never said, ‘I’m not a role model.’ I never showed up to All-Star Weekend on Sunday because I was in Vegas all weekend partying.  All I’ve done for my entire career is represent the NBA the right way. Fourteen years, never got in trouble. Respected the game. Print that.

James had a lot more to say, you can check it out here.

More from Brittany Jay
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

WIN A TRIP TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT™!
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live