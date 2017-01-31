Lebron James Goes off on Charles Barkley

Heavy is the head that wears the crown.

Lebron is arguably the best athlete of our time. Key word: arguably. With all the love, you’re bound to get some hate and you’d think after 14 years in the game he would be used to it by now.

In light of the Cavs losing to the Mavericks, Charles Barkley made comments about James’ requests to bring in more players, saying that they were inappropriate and “whiny”. This isn’t the worst thing that’s ever been said about Lebron, but I guess enough was enough and Bron Bron went OFF!

“I’m not going to let him disrespect my legacy like that,” James told ESPN. “I’m not the one who threw somebody through a window. I never spit on a kid. I never had unpaid debt in Las Vegas. I never said, ‘I’m not a role model.’ I never showed up to All-Star Weekend on Sunday because I was in Vegas all weekend partying. All I’ve done for my entire career is represent the NBA the right way. Fourteen years, never got in trouble. Respected the game. Print that.

James had a lot more to say, you can check it out here.