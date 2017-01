By Radio.com Staff

Congratulations to Pharrell Williams and wife Helen Lasichanh on the birth of their triplets.

Vanity Fair confirms that Lasichanh gave birth earlier this month and that she and the children are “happy and healthy.” No word yet on names or genders of the new additions.

The triplets join Williams and Lasichanh’s eight-year-old son Rocket.