Rick Ross Celebrates Birthday with Brand New 2018 Ferrari

By Amanda Wicks

From the looks of Rick Ross’ mansion, which he showed off in Meek Mill’s “On the Regular” video, he enjoys the finer things in life. So there’s absolutely no question that when it comes to the Bawse’s birthday, the gifts he receives are really going to be something.

Ross turned 41 over the weekend, and to celebrate Luc Belaire gifted him with a 2018 Ferrari 488 Spider. Ross thanked the company on Instagram by sharing a close-up of the Georgia license plate boasting the company’s name along with “Happy Birthday RR.” Ross wrote in the caption, “Salute @officialbelaire for the amazin birthday gift. #boss #biggest#ballwiththeboss.”

Ross hosted a masquerade-themed party at his Atlanta mansion, and as guests entered his estate they first walked past a line of vintage and luxury vehicles, including his latest gift. Luc Belaire also supplied unlimited drinks and Wingstop anted up with the food, according to XXL Mag.

Talk about a happy birthday.

