In 2015, 50 Cent was sued by Lastonia Leviston, Rick Ross’s baby’s mother. He released her sex tape online and lost the case having to pay her $5 million dollars. Now, 2 years later, he feels like those lawyers mishandled the case when they told him to file bankruptcy. He’s now suing for $25 million in punitive damages and $7 million in actual damages. Do you think he’s beating a dead horse?

