Dirt Report w/ Jenny Boom Boom & DJ Meechie

The internet got set on fire TWICE today, thanks to Beyonce, Drake, and Nicki Minaj! Find out why in the Dirt Report with Jenny Boom Boom & DJ Meechie!

The big news today is Beyonce is PREGNANT!!! She is having twins with husband Jay-Z, and she broke the news on Instagram this afternoon:

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Little Blue Ivy is 5 years old, so they took a little time and now here we are with twins. Unless it runs in her family, maybe they had in vitro fertilization? We know Jay-Z has talked openly about Bey having a miscarriage in the past, and then had trouble conceiving Blue Ivy.

Nicki Minaj and Drake set the internet on fire, too! They posted a selfie together, and now it looks like Young Money might be back together! The duo posted a pic together in the studio, reportedly after Drake saw a segment on ESPN featuring Lil Wayne and Nicki. Drake reached out to Mack Maine, got on a flight, and met with them in Miami. Did it take the break up of Nicki and Meek Mill for Young Money to be friends again? It looks that way, since Drake and Nicki apparently weren’t friendly over the past two years… which is the same amount of time Nicki was dating Meek.

Kim Kardashian was in NYC, talking with a judge about the Paris robbery case. They had to go blow-by-blow through everything that happened, and French judges actually flew into America to find out what happened. Kim brought the kids to New York, but showed up without Kanye West, because she felt it would be too stressful for him to have to listen to all the details of the robbery.

Wondering why Scott Disick has been partying in Miami the last few days? It’s because he was kicked out of Costa Rica by the Kardashians! The whole clan was down there filming the new season of their TV show, and Disick showed up with a girl, and told the film crew to keep things on the downlow. The crew did not do that, and told Kris Jenner everything! Kim and Kris cussed him out, and told him to leave. A day later he popped up in Miami… with a different girl, and then got spotted the next day with a third chick… Savage!