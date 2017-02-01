Trending Topics W/ DJ Meechie

Here are the Trending Topics with DJ Meechie!!

Beyonce is set to headline Coachella… how’s that gonna work with her just-announced pregnancy? The concert is in April, and show producers are concerned about Bey’s pregnancy. And yes, she has performed pregnant in the past (including at the VMAs)… but she admitted breathing was hard, and so was trying to catch the choreography. If she’s 4-5 months in right now, having Coachella in April could be problematic, since she’ll be even further along into the pregnancy.

Tickets to Coachella sold out in seconds, and Bey is probably a big part of the reason for that… so if she does end up having to pull out of the show, that could be a hot mess. She’s Beyonce– let’s just give her a little couch to perform from!!!

Johnny Depp loves wine! He’s suing his old management company– claiming they’re the reason for his financial turmoil– and they released documents showing Depp was spending $30,000 a month on wine alone. You can get the big bottle for $12… what’s wrong with that???

And Kim and Kanye are launching a kids line, and some photos have been released of North West modeling some of the pieces. The clothes look nice, but will they be in everybody’s price range? Not sure… but probably not.