Beyoncé Posts More New Pregnancy Photos and a Poem

By Jon Wiederhorn

One day after Beyoncé’s pregnancy photo by Awol Erizku blew up the internet and shattered a previous Instagram record held by Selena Gomez (the post is approaching 8 million likes), Queen Bey has taken to her personal website to post more photos from the shoot and a Warsan Shire poem titled “I Have Three Hearts.”

venus has flooded me,

second planet from the sun,

i wake up on her foamy shore.

She wants to take me to meet my children.

i’ve done this before i’m still nervous.

Related: Beyonce Pregnant with Twins

The new photos on beyonce.com are featured in a section titled “I Have Three Hearts” and include a picture of Beyoncé atop a red car filled with flowers as well some GIFs and a black and white shot of the singer holding her daughter Blue Ivy.

It’s a little hard to separate the older shots from the new ones so you can check out an edited photo gallery at The Fader.

Here’s the original Instagram post: