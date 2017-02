Lauryn Hill has caught a lot of flack for being late to her shows for the past couple of years. One show specifically, Lauryn said it started two hours late because she needed to ‘align her energies’. Her most recent show in Pittsburgh was three hours late and the negativity reignited. Check out her response below.

To my fans in Pittsburgh: pic.twitter.com/uex4awMM2R — Ms. Lauryn Hill (@MsLaurynHill) February 2, 2017

I don’t like to call anyone ESPECIALLY MUVA LAURYN a liar, but do you think this is legit?