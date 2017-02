Travis Scott made a surprise appearance at the London show for Drake’s Boy Meets World tour. Travis Scott was performing ‘Goosebumps’ when he fell into a giant hole built into the stage. Travis is ok but he did damage one of th e props from the show. Watch the fall below.

Travis Scott fell at Drake LMAO pic.twitter.com/My7Fc9T6xx — Ashley Keep (@ashkeeps) February 1, 2017