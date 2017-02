Frank Ocean is being sued by his father over a comment Frank posted on Tumblr following the massacre at Orlando nightclub Pulse. Frank posted on Tumblr “I was 6 years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a f****t as he dragged me out of a neighborhood diner saying we wouldn’t be served because she was dirty.” His father, Calvin Cooksey, says the claim is not true and he has lost opportunities in music and film as a result. He is suing for $14.5 million in damages.

