Frank Ocean’s Estranged Father Sues Him for $14 Million

By Amanda Wicks

Frank Ocean’s estranged father Calvin Cooksey filed a lawsuit against his son in Los Angeles on Thursday (February 2nd).

Cooksey accuses Ocean of libel and is seeking $14 million in damages. His accusations pertain to a Tumblr post his son wrote shortly after the Pulse Nightclub massacre in June. “I was six years old when I heard my dad call our transgender waitress a faggot as he dragged me out of a neighborhood diner saying we wouldn’t be served because she was dirty,” Ocean wrote. “That was the last afternoon I saw my father and the first time I heard that word, I think, although it wouldn’t shock me if it wasn’t.”

Cooksey denies the incident ever took place. “I have never discriminated against anyone transgender or heterosexual or homosexual,” he wrote in a statement to Rolling Stone. “The events that defendant describes on June 21st 2016, that I called a transgender waitress FAGGOT NEVER HAPPENED … The defendant is a scam artist, a fraud and a hypocrite who deceive[d] the LGBT community on June 21st, 2016 for the financial success of [Ocean’s album] Blonde.”

According to Cooksey, his son’s post has cost him opportunities in the film and music industries because millions read it. Ocean has not yet responded to the lawsuit.