Nicki Minaj House Burglarized

It looks like while Nicki Minaj was reuniting with her Young Money fam, someone robbed her house. According to TMZ, the suspects knocked over and flipped furniture and items all over the house. The burglars too jewelry and other property and there were signs of forced entry They say the damage looks like it was personal. They destroyed picture frames, perfume bottles, furniture and cut up some of Nicki’s clothing.

As of now, there are no suspects…but you know I think right???

Meek, is that you bruh?