Apparently this fight between Soulja Boy and Chris Brown is still a thing. Soulja Boy posted a video on Instagram yesterday saying he signed his contract for the fight and that Chris Brown is holding up the process because he hasn’t signed his. He ALSO said that Evander Holyfield is his new trainer.

Chris Brown responded and said there’s no hold up, the fight is definitely happening and told Soulja to stay off steroids. Does Soulja look a little more stocky to you?

Check out their videos below.

Don't get scared now. Ain't no backing down. You challenged me to a fight now let's get it A video posted by Soulja Boy aka Draco (@souljaboy) on Feb 2, 2017 at 11:49am PST