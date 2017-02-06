Download Tickets To See an Advance Screening of ‘FIST FIGHT’

Want to see an advance screening of FIST FIGHT, starring Ice Cube and Charlie Day, on Monday, Feb 13 at 7pm at Bow Tie Palace? Keep reading to find out how you can download FREE tickets to the screening!

About FIST FIGHT:



Ice Cube and Charlie Day star as high school teachers prepared to solve their differences the hard way. On the last day of the year, mild-mannered high school English teacher Andy Campbell (Day) is trying his best to keep it together amidst senior pranks, a dysfunctional administration and budget cuts that put jobs on the line. But things go from bad to worse when he accidentally crosses his much tougher and deeply feared colleague, Ron Strickland (Ice Cube), who challenges Campbell to an old-fashioned throwdown after school. News of the fight spreads like wildfire and ends up becoming the very thing this school, and Campbell, needed.

This film has been rated R for language throughout, sexual content/nudity and drug material.

(*please note, passes are not guaranteed seats for the screening, and are valid on a first come, first served basis. Please plan to arrive at least 60 minutes early for your best chance to get seats!)