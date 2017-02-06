Kap G And Quavo Say “No New Friends”

February 6, 2017 5:10 PM By DJ Meechie

Quavo from the Migos must be upset with the loss of the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl because he’s screaming “No New Friends.” Kap G links up with Quavo for his new single “No New Friends.”

“My goal in hip-hop is to be apart of opening doors for Latinos, to help them out. You look at the rap game, there’s really not any Mexicans or Latinos so I feel like especially our time now, the struggle that we are going through. A lot of stuff happened and its time for us to have a voice. And besides that, I want to be one of the greatest to ever do it and keep adding history,” Kap G said.

Check out the dope record below.


 

 

 

