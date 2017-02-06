Kap G And Quavo Say “No New Friends”

Quavo from the Migos must be upset with the loss of the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl because he’s screaming “No New Friends.” Kap G links up with Quavo for his new single “No New Friends.”

“My goal in hip-hop is to be apart of opening doors for Latinos, to help them out. You look at the rap game, there’s really not any Mexicans or Latinos so I feel like especially our time now, the struggle that we are going through. A lot of stuff happened and its time for us to have a voice. And besides that, I want to be one of the greatest to ever do it and keep adding history,” Kap G said.

Check out the dope record below.



