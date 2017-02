The Super Bowl Champs are set to visit the President at the White House to celebrate their win, but not everybody’s too keen on going. Martellus Bennett kept it professional, but made it clear that he won’t be attending any Trump White House Festivities with the team.

When he was asked why he was going to skip the upcoming White House trip, Bennett said people should simply check his Twitter account to get a better understanding.

Enough said.

Check out his post game interview below.