Win Tickets To AN EVENING OF LOVE ft Monica & More

February 6, 2017 12:08 PM By Linda Reynolds
Filed Under: Donell Jones, mario, Monica

An Evening Of Love featuring Monica, Donell Jones, Mario, and more  is coming to Foxwoods this February, and we want you to win tickets.

On Saturday February 11th, “An Evening Of Love” featuring Monica, Donell Jones, Mario, Soul For Real & Mario Winans is coming to Foxwoods Resort Casino.  Tickets are sale now at Foxwoods.com… but all this week you can win tickets with HOT 93.7!

Listen for your chance to call-in all this week with the HOT Morning Crew, and again during Late Night Love with Linda Reynolds.  When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the show!

