Win Tickets To WWE Smackdown Live

WWE Smackdown Live is coming to the Mohegan Sun Arena this March, and we want to send you to see the show.
On Tuesday March 21st, WWE Smackdown Live returns to Mohegan Sun Arena. What will happen just one week before WrestleMania!?
See your favorite WWE Smackdown superstars including:
John Cena
AJ Styles
Dean Ambrose
Seth Rollins
Randy Orton
Bray Wyatt & The Wyatt Family
The Miz with Maryse
Dolph Ziggler
Becky Lynch
Alexa Bliss
American Alpha
And many more!
Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com, but all this week you can win tickets with KidFresh!
Listen for your chance to call-in all this week during the Hot 8 at 8 with KidFresh. When you hear the cue to call, dial (860) 674-9307 and you could win a pair of tickets to see the event!