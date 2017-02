Blue Ivy hasn’t seen her firs decade on this earth yet and she’s already launching business. I mean, would you expect any less?

Someone trademarked Blue Ivy, so Beyonce trademarked her full name Blue Ivy Carter to be used for everything from fragrances to hair care to entertainment services including “in the nature of live musical performances; production of motion picture films [and] fan clubs.”

I guess I’ll start saving for the Blue Ivy Carter lip kit.