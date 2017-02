The music world is still reeling off of the greatness that is the New Edition Story on BET. Since then we found out that BET is working on a Nas story and yesterday we find out that VH1 is working on one for Jodeci! According to Mr. Dalvin and JoJo, the movie has been in the works since last September. “They finished the script, and it’s going into production next month. So we’re looking at an end-of-the-year release,” says Dalvin.

Click here for more.