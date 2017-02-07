Soulja Boy & Sean Kingston Accused Of Not Paying Car Rentals

Precision Concierge New York is claiming that Soulja Boy owes them $675 and Sean Kingston owes them $4,200. On February 4, the dealership posted a picture of a check for $3,500 from Sean Kingston plus screenshots of conversations with Kingston discussing the cars and money on Instagram.

The caption on the picture said “After renting a Escalade for a whole month in LA and a sclass for a few days then chasing him to collect a check that bounced anyways….. @SeanKingston still owes $4200.00 and a ton of broken promises since last November….Everyone is everyone’s brother when they owe you money smh….We have taken the high road with everyone but you wanna be disrespectful and not pay just cause that’s your way of doing business #CashMeOutSideHowBoutDah”

On February 5 the dealership posted, a now deleted picture, claiming that Soulja Boy owed $675 with a caption saying “It’s been since October 22nd trying to collect $675 from @Souljaboy with absolutely no luck…..Just a bunch of excuses….Again someone calling @MoePcla his family yet treating him like POS!! $675 BUCKS AND WE NEED TO JUMP THRU HOOPS TO GET IT SMH #BigSouljaWorthToManyMsToBeOwing6Hundo.”

