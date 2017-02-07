The Game Accepts Deal For Punching A Police Officer

February 7, 2017 7:20 AM By Melissa Lopez

The Game pled no contest to misdemeanor battery and criminal threat charges brought against him for punching an off-duty police officer in March 2015. The Game got into an altercation while playing basketball at an LA gym that ended with Game punching Oneybuchi Awaji in the face.

The Game was sentenced to 3 years probation, 120 days of community service, 26 anger management classes. He also got 180 days in jail but it has been suspended so, as long as he doesn’t get in trouble he’ll avoid jail time.

Details here.

More from Melissa Lopez
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WZMX Hot 93.7

WIN A TRIP TO UNIVERSAL ORLANDO RESORT™!
Next Big Thing In Hip-Hop

Listen Live