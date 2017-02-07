The Game Accepts Deal For Punching A Police Officer

The Game pled no contest to misdemeanor battery and criminal threat charges brought against him for punching an off-duty police officer in March 2015. The Game got into an altercation while playing basketball at an LA gym that ended with Game punching Oneybuchi Awaji in the face.

The Game was sentenced to 3 years probation, 120 days of community service, 26 anger management classes. He also got 180 days in jail but it has been suspended so, as long as he doesn’t get in trouble he’ll avoid jail time.

