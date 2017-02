We all might be living like the Jetsons sooner than we think! Uber announced plans to make flying cars in 2016 and now they’ve partnered with Mark Moore, former aircraft engineer at NASA’s Langley Research Center to make it happen. Moore is taking on a new role as director of engineering for aviation at the Uber, working on a flying car initiative known as Uber Elevate. The plan is to have us flying in 2040! Check out the video below and click here for the full story!