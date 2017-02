Beyoncé is being sued by the estate of Anthony Burré, known as on YouTube Messy Mya, for allegedly sampling a clip from his 2010 video ‘A 27 Piece Huh?’ In the lawsuit filed the estate says that Beyoncé took a sample of Burré saying “I like that” without permission and used it in ‘Formation’. They also claim that they tried to reach out to Beyoncé about the sample but did not get a response.

They are suing for $20 million in back pay royalties. Details here.