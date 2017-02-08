Desiigner Announces ‘The Outlet’ Tour

Desiigner announced he was going on tour yesterday and the dates quickly followed. The ‘Outlet’ tour starts on April 2 in Seattle, Washington and wraps up on May 16 in Toronto.

Check out the dates below plus more details here.

Desiigner’s Outlet Tour Dates

April 2 – Seattle, Wash. – The Showbox

April 4 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Vogue Theatre

April 5 – Portland, Ore. – Crystal Ballroom

April 7 – San Francisco, Calif. – The Regency Ballroom

April 9 – San Diego, Calif. – The Observatory

April 10 – Los Angeles, Calif. – The Fonda Theatre

April 11 – Santa Ana, Calif. – The Observatory

April 13 – Englewood, Colo. – Gothic Theatre

April 16 – Dallas, Texas – South Side Music Hall

April 17 – Tulsa, Okla. – Cain’s Ballroom

April 18 – Austin, Texas – Mohawk

April 19 – Houston, Texas – Warehouse Live

April 21 – New Orleans, La. – Republic NOLA

April 24 – Orlando, Fla. – Venue 578

April 25 – Atlanta, Ga. – Center Stage Theatre

April 27 – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Culture Room

May 1 – Detroit, Mich. – The Majestic

May 2 – Chicago, Ill. – The Vic Theatre

May 3 – Milwaukee, Wisc. – The Rave

May 9 – Cambridge, Mass. – The Sinclair

May 10 – Norfolk, Va. – The NorVa

May 11 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

May 12 – Philadelphia, Pa. – Trocadero Theatre

May 15 – New York, N.Y. – PlayStation Theater

May 16 – Toronto, Ontario – The Phoenix Concert Theatre