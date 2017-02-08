Desiigner Announces ‘The Outlet’ Tour

Desiigner announced he was going on tour yesterday and the dates quickly followed. The ‘Outlet’ tour starts on April 2 in Seattle, Washington and wraps up on May 16 in Toronto.
Check out the dates below plus more details here.
Desiigner’s Outlet Tour Dates
April 2 – Seattle, Wash. – The Showbox
April 4 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Vogue Theatre
April 5 – Portland, Ore. – Crystal Ballroom
April 7 – San Francisco, Calif. – The Regency Ballroom
April 9 – San Diego, Calif. – The Observatory
April 10 – Los Angeles, Calif. – The Fonda Theatre
April 11 – Santa Ana, Calif. – The Observatory
April 13 – Englewood, Colo. – Gothic Theatre
April 16 – Dallas, Texas – South Side Music Hall
April 17 – Tulsa, Okla. – Cain’s Ballroom
April 18 – Austin, Texas – Mohawk
April 19 – Houston, Texas – Warehouse Live
April 21 – New Orleans, La. – Republic NOLA
April 24 – Orlando, Fla. – Venue 578
April 25 – Atlanta, Ga. – Center Stage Theatre
April 27 – Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – Culture Room
May 1 – Detroit, Mich. – The Majestic
May 2 – Chicago, Ill. – The Vic Theatre
May 3 – Milwaukee, Wisc. – The Rave
May 9 – Cambridge, Mass. – The Sinclair
May 10 – Norfolk, Va. – The NorVa
May 11 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club
May 12 – Philadelphia, Pa. – Trocadero Theatre
May 15 – New York, N.Y. – PlayStation Theater
May 16 – Toronto, Ontario – The Phoenix Concert Theatre